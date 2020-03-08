Major rail disruption on West Main Line services to and from Lancashire

Trains to and from London from the North West were cancelled and delayed today after problems on the West Coast main line.

Passengers were advised to check before they travel today (Sunday) after overhead wires were damaged near London Euston.

Avanti runs the West Coast main line

Avanti West Coast said this morning: "Due to damage to overhead wires between Euston and Watford Junction, all lines are blocked.

"Services in and out of Euston have been cancelled until later today."

Ticket acceptance was agreed with London North Eastern Railway between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh via Leeds, in both directions .

Transpennine Express was conveying passengers from Leeds via Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly in both directions until further notice.

Problems were ongoing at 1pm today, with trains cancelled or delayed.

One Lancashire woman braved the journey from London back to Preston this morning.

She tweeted: "We ended up on a 4.5hr round trip Marylebone to Birmingham then onto Preston.

"Hopeful to arrive in 10 mins!"

Later Avanti announced that the problem needed more work.

It announced: "Following damage to the overhead electric wires between London Euston and Watford Junction on Saturday, Network Rail need to continue repairing the damage this evening (Sunday)..

"This means that services which are scheduled to arrive or depart from London Euston after 2030 this evening will be unable to do so. "