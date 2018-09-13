The Lowther Pavilion to play host to a classic tale of friendship

The Lowther Pavilion will play host to a stage adaptation of the much-loved classic children’s book, Guess How Much I Love You, on September 23-24.

Join Little and Big Nutbrown Hare, from the best-selling Guess How Much I Love You and I Love You All Year Round collection, as they leap off the page and on to the stage in this magical journey through the seasons.

Watch as Little and Big Nutbrown Hare settle down after a bedtime story and re-awaken to discover the delights and colours of each season as they compete to measure their love for each other in this timeless lovable story.

The cast includes Gemma Higgins as Little Nutbrown Hare, Daniel Harkin as Big Nutbrown Hare and Jessica Dives as Mother Nature.

Guess How Much I Love You is directed by Anna Fox, with music composed by Harry Sever and movement by Lucie Pankhurst. Sound design is by Yvonne Gilbert and lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones.

Tickets: lowtherpavilion.co.uk

