Rival football clubs shake hands after post-match 'punch-up'

Football chiefs have decided to take no action against two rival clubs involved in an off-the-field incident after a recent game.

League officials who investigated an allegation of assault at the end of Longridge Town’s draw at AFC Blackpool say no sanctions were deemed necessary after the clubs reached an amicable settlement.

AFC Blackpool say they have accepted an apology from Longridge and “the matter is now closed”.

The club had accused Longridge chairman Kevin Harrison of attacking its assistant manager Mark Williams after the teams had left the field. Mr Harrison denied the claim.

But AFC Blackpool manager Martin Baird, who made the original allegation on the club’s website following the game on January 26, said: “Everything’s fine now.

“We have had an apology from Longridge and we have accepted it. No further action is being taken. Everyone is happy it’s sorted.”

The incident happened after the two sides drew 1-1 in the Hallmark Securities North West Counties League First Division North. Longridge are top of the table, with AFC Blackpool down in mid-table.

It was claimed at the time the fracas had nothing to do with the match itself, but was sparked by comments made on social media.

Longridge chairman Kevin Harrison said: “It is all resolved. There is no further action by the police or the league.

“It wasn’t how it was reported, but we’re all glad it has been settled.

“We have always had a decent relationship with AFC Blackpool in the past and hopefully that will continue to be the case going forward.”

Paul Lawler, chairman of the Hallmark League, said: “The issue was resolved between the clubs concerned and they wanted no further action to be taken.”