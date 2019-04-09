Preston's Myerscough College pair collect medals from Prince Charles

A trip to London resulted in two new entries in the history books of a Lancashire college.

Myerscough College’s Bernard Rimmer was recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for services to the agricultural community, and has now received his commendation at a ceremony hosted by Prince Charles.

Ann Turner with Prince Charles

Bernard has been part of Myerscough’s staff for 47 years and is currently the college’s Estate Supervisor. He is based at Holmefields Farm, Scorton, and has been a highly respected figure in the farming sector for decades, breeding pedigree Hereford Cattle, in a business set up with his wife, Barbara

Bernard has also enjoyed a spell as the President of the Hereford Cattle Society, has represented the North of England on the Society Council since the 1990s and has judged at many major agricultural shows.

His association with the college dates back to the early 1970s.

He initially looked after the college’s former site at Winmarleigh.

When the centre closed down, Bernard bought and developed the Holmefields Farm site.

At the time the college had been running a number of beef production trials and began to breed Herefords, with the pedigree name ‘Barbern’ – short for Barbara and Bernard.

Meanwhile at the same investiture, Ann Turner, principal and chief executive of the College between 2006 and 2018, was also presented with her MBE, for services to land-based education and training.

Ann retired last March, after more than 12 years in the role, and a 20 year association with Myerscough.

She made history when she became the first woman to take the college’s top job and oversaw enormous growth and campus development.

Before becoming she was a long term member of Myerscough’s senior management team, having previously been director of finance for seven years, playing a key role in ensuring the College achieved significant growth and enhanced its position regionally, nationally and internationally.

Alison Robinson, Chief Executive and Principal of Myerscough College, said: “Bernard has been with Myerscough for decades, and is planning to get to 50 years of service! He is a very well-respected member of staff who finds time to run his own farm with his wife, in addition to working at the College.

Bernard has been highly influential in the sector.

‘’As everyone knows, Ann was principal for 12 years and served on a number of local, regional and national bodies.

For example, Ann acted as the Rural Advisor on the Lancashire Local Economic Partnership, was chaiman of The Lancashire Principals Group, chairman of Landex (Land Based College’s Aspiring to Excellence) and chairman of Cultiva."