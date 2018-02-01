Festive advice service for youths now available all year round

A service offering young people advice over the Christmas period has been made permanent.

The service, called ‘Talkzone’, allows people aged between 12 and 19 – and up to 25 for people with special educational needs or a disability – to talk to people for advice, guidance, support and information.

Lancashire County Council Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, Coun Susie Charles, said: “I’m glad we have Talkzone available to help. I’m told that we received 1,500 enquiries in December alone, on a range of issues.

“Young people don’t have to cope with their problems alone on any day of the year, as Talkzone is always there.”

The service is open from 2pm to 10pm, every day of the year.

Young people are welcome to ring on 0800 511111, text on 07786 511111, email talkzone@lancashire.gov.uk or visit www.facebook.com/LancashireYZ to talk about any issue that concerns them.

More information about Talkzone and other young people's issues is available at www.lancashire.gov.uk/youthzone.