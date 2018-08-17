Poignant tales set against 60s soundtrack at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

A new theatre company, aiming to showcase strong female roles and playwrights, will stage its debut production at the Grand Theatre’s Studio tonight.

Be My Baby is Willow Theatre Productions first outing, and examines the issues of unmarried mums-to-be in the 1960s and the pain many of them went through in putting their babies up for adoption.

Featuring an all-female cast, this beautifully touching and exceptionally poignant play by Amanda Whittington entertains, consoles and inspires.

The play promises to have audiences ‘laughing, crying and singing along to the soundtrack of the 60s’.

Willow Theatre Productions is a new company with a focus is on creating intimate, powerful and thought-provoking pieces.

The company is dedicated to putting women’s stories at the forefront, using works by female playwrights with strong female protagonists.

A spokesman said: “It’s 1964 but the 60s aren’t swinging for Mary Adams: 19-years-old, unmarried and seven months pregnant.

“She is forcibly sent in secrecy and shame, by a mother intent on keeping up appearances, to St Saviours, a Church of England mother-and-baby home run by a formidable Matron.

“Mary is set to work in the laundry and shares a room with the tough-talking Queenie. Alongside vulnerable Norma and lovable Dolores, the girls’ youthful effervescence keeps breaking through as they bond over a mutual love of girl-group records.

“When Mary finds she is expected to give up her child for adoption, she begins a desperate fight.”

Willow Theatre co-founder and cast member Sophie Coulon said: “It was a perfect choice for our first production.

“Having toured and done a three-week run at Edinburgh Fringe with this play many years ago, I am thrilled to be performing it once again at the beautiful Grand Theatre Studio.

“It has a very special place in my heart.”

Be My Baby, Grand Theatre Studio, tonight 8pm and tomorrow, 3pm and 8pm.