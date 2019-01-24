PNE to support CRUK's World Cancer Day on February 4

Preston North End FC will be supporting Cancer Research UK as part of this year’s World Cancer Day campaign, which takes place on February 4.

The Lilywhites take on Derby County at Deepdale on Friday, February 1, and the game will be dedicated as their Cancer Research UK matchday.

The club is calling on supporters of both teams to come together, as they welcome an army of Cancer Research UK (CRUK) volunteers to Deepdale who will be collecting donations at various points around the stadium.

PNE Captain Tom Clarke said: “All of us at Preston North End know someone who has been affected by cancer, so we’re proud to be dedicating our game against Derby County to Cancer Research UK. It’s something which could affect any of us in our lifetime, it doesn’t discriminate or follow a particular team, so as a football community it’s vital that we come together to tackle it.

“The incredible work that the charity does has a direct impact on the treatments available to people right here in Preston and the surrounding areas, so I really hope as many people as possible donate generously.”

Jo Moss, CRUK spokesman for the North West, said: “We’re so grateful for the support of Preston North End. More people are surviving than ever before, but too many lives are still cut short by this devastating disease. That’s why we need everyone at Deepdale to unite and help blow the whistle on cancer.

“Every day our scientists and researchers are working tirelessly to beat the disease and your support ensures that this progress continues. Lilywhites fans can help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

There are several ways for supporters to donate to CRUK, as follows:

• Fans can make a donation online by visiting www.fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/preston-north-end-vs-derby-county.

• Fans can pick up a World Cancer Day wristband from the stadium. The Unity Bands are now available to buy from the Club Shop with a suggested donation of £2.

• Fans can make a £5 donation by text message. Text the word UNITY to 70200. Text costs £5 plus network charge.

• Fans can make a cash donation on matchday via one of the CRUK volunteers at the stadium.