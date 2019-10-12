Concern grows for missing Preston woman, 58

Police say concern is growing for a 58-year-old Preston woman who hasn't been seen since the early hours of Friday.

Brenda Wignall was last seen in the Marl Hill Crescent area of Ribbleton at around 2am.

Brenda is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair that is styled in a bob.

She was last seen wearing a blue Parker jacket with white fur, black leggings/jeggings, checkered shoes and glasses.

She has links to the Moor Nook, Walton-le-Dale and Longridge areas.

A police spokesman said: "We’re growing concerned for the welfare of Brenda.

"If you have seen Brenda, or have any information about where she may be, please call us immediately on 01772 209702 or 101 and quote log number 652 of the 11th.

"Brenda, if you see this appeal, please let someone know you are okay."