Nowhere can top Blackpool for Galina

A glamorous night of dance and cabaret will launch this year’s Armed Forces Week in Blackpool.

The spectacular Dance For Victory will see guests at the Tower Ballroom on Saturday, June 23, raise money for Help For Heroes, which provides lifelong support for service personnel and military veterans with injuries, illnesses or wounds sustained while serving in the British Armed Forces.

Fabulous ‘forces sweetheart’ Madame Galina, who has entertained the troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, will compère the event which features Alex Mendham and his Orchestra and Britain’s number one classic burlesque act, Miss Betsy Rose, comedy cabaret favourites Jones and Barnard, a circus troupe, and The Pleasure Beach Dancers, as well as former British National Latin American finalist and Strictly Come Dancing choreographer, James Wilson and his partner Elinor Summers stepping back in time to jitterbug and jive.

Madame Galina said: “I’m the son of a Welsh country and western singer and stage psychic mother, and was brought up knowing that nowhere tops Blackpool for my kind of act.”

Tickets cost £19.18 from the Blackpool Tower website.