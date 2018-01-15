Nine council seats vanish after review

Preston is to lose nine councillors in a new slimmed-down authority recommended by the Local Government Boundary Commission.

The city council will have only 48 seats from next year, compared to the current 57, subject to agreement by Parliament.

Changes to the local government map will result in just 16 wards, each with three seats. The council currently has 22 wards, nine of them with two councillors and the rest with three each.

The boundary changes will mean the city will say goodbye to the Town Centre (to be replaced by City Centre), St George’s, Riversway, University, College and Cadley wards.

Ingol will become Ingol and Cottam, Fishwick will become Fishwick and Frenchwood and the wards of Lea and Larches will merge.

In addition, from the proposals put forward in 2017, Moor Park is to be renamed Plungington and Tulketh will become Cadley.

The announcement follows public consultation on draft proposals last year and draws new boundaries for each council ward across Preston.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said, “We are extremely grateful to people across Preston who took part in the review.

“The commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation.

“We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Preston.”

The electoral review of Preston City Council is a separate undertaking from the review of parliamentary constituency boundaries which is being carried out by a separate body (Boundary Commission for England) under different rules and legislation.