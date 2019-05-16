NFU North West scoops farming fundraising award

The National Farmers Union (NFU) has been awarded the North West regional award, in recognition of their support of farming charity R.A.B.I.

Team members collected the prize from NFU vice-president Stuart Roberts in front of more than 230 guests at R.A.B.I’s AGM / annual conference in Oxfordshire.

The award goes to the ‘person or people who, in the opinion of the awards panel, deserve special recognition’ for supporting R.A.B.I.

Joshua Hosier, R.A.B.I deputy chairman, said: “The NFU North West team is an invaluable extension of R.A.B.I across the area.

"Regional director David Hall and his colleagues provide unwavering support, raising awareness and funds whenever they can. There is rarely an R.A.B.I fundraiser in the area at which NFU North West is not present.

"For the past decade they’ve hosted a networking breakfast at their Skelmersdale office and last year they helped put on the Red Rose Ball in Lancashire which brought in close to £6,000.”

The charity conference brought together staff, volunteers, committee members and corporate supporters from all over England and Wales.

Stuart Roberts, guest speaker, paid tribute to R.A.B.I by saying: “Farming is not like any other sector, we’re actually part of a community and R.A.B.I is the bedrock of that.”

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I) is farming’s oldest and largest charity, providing financial support, advice and practical help to farming people of all ages.