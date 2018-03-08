More funds needed to help cancer patient Ronnie

Funds are running low to help a Clitheroe woman transport her seriously ill brother home from the Philippines.

Karen Brown (57) has so far raised just short of £9,000 towards her 59-year-old brother Ronnie Lord’s medical tests and treatments – in the hope that he is then fit enough to fly home.

The mother-of-two, who works part-time in Thorougoods on Hayhurst Street in Clitheroe, only found out that her brother was so ill in January after his wife sent her a photo of a thin and weary Ronnie.

Discovering how ill her brother is, Karen set up a Justgiving page with the help of her friend’s daughter-in-law Alana Altham.

Through the publicity, some long lost cousins of Karen and Ronnie who live in America also got in touch and donated $2,500 and this enabled Ronnie to be admitted to hospital in the Philippines for tests.

These revealed that Ronnie has cancer and he now needs life-saving chemotherapy and radiotherapy which costs approximately £6,000 for just one round of treatment.

Alana said: “They can’t operate till he has had treatment to shrink the tumours. They say Ronnie’s cancer is treatable providing he gets this treatment and that’s why we’re so desperate to carry on raising as much money as possible.”

Father-of-one Ronnie is currently being looked after at home by his wife Rebecca. A nurse also visits him on a daily basis to give him an injection and Prosure, an energy-dense, high protein formulation, is being fed to Ronnie down a feeding tube in the hope that it will build up his strength prior to any chemo and radiotherapy.

More tests will then be carried out to find out if the cancer tumours have shrunk enough to operate.

To make a donation to help Ronnie, who was born and raised in Longridge and worked at Goss’s Preston most of his life after leaving school, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ronnielord