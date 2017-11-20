More Children in Need photos

People in Lancashire have been busy fund-raising for Children in Need.
As a team of young riders made a 500 mile journey from London to Glasgow, with the Rickshaw Challenge, Wallings, in Cockerham, sent in a photo as owner Anna Walling presented a tired BBC One Show presenter Matt Baker with a fresh toffee cake when he stopped off for some refreshments.
Staff at Great Eccleston Fish Bar baked a special Pudsey cake and held a coffee morning.
Adrenalin junkies took part in a combined effort to climb up Ben Nevis at Clip ‘n Climb, in Millennium City Park, Preston.
Children at Ollie’s nursery, in Goosnargh, raised money by dressing in spotty clothes and having their faces painted.
