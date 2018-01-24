Man rescued from car after crash in Longridge

A man was rescued after he became trapped in his car following a crash in Longridge, say fire services.

The man was travelling in his Land Rover Defender along Green Nook Lane when he crashed at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 23.

Firefighters say they were alerted to a accident by a member of the public after the car had gone into a ditch.

Two crews from Preston and Longridge attended the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out after a man in his 50s became trapped in his car.

"The car landed on its side so he needed assistance getting out through the passenger door.

"He was shaken up by his experience and checked over by paramedics - but he is not believed to have been seriously injured."

Ambulance services said they were called to the scene by the firefighters.

They confirmed that they did not take anyone to hospital.