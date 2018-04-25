London Marathon joy for runner Bethan Jones

A Grimsargh woman has passed the ultimate test when it comes to British running by completing the London Marathon.

Bethan Jones completed the gruelling 26.2 mile race on Sunday to raise money for national disability charity Sense.

The 22-year-old took inspiration from her four-year-old cousin Jack Watson who struggles to communicate due to a hearing impairment.

Bethan, who is studying a Masters in Dance Movement psychotherapy at the University of Roehampton, said: “It was amazing to cross the finishing line of the London Marathon and

hold the finish medal in my hands.

“All the hard work I’ve put into training was worth it because I ran for my cousin Jack.

“To have raised money for Sense to help them support people with complex communication needs, is incredibly satisfying.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the money I’ve raised – I am elated!”

With temperatures peaking at 23.2 degrees Celsius, it was the hottest London Marathon on record.

Bethan finished the race in five hours and 18 minutes and has so far managed to raise more than £1,600, smashing her £1,000 target through donations as well as pre-race fund-raising activities including car boot sales and bingo nights.

Deputy CEO of Sense, Richard Kramer, said: “We are immensely grateful that Bethan has chosen to run the London Marathon to raise money for Sense after being inspired by Jack.

“The money Bethan raises will help us support people with complex communication needs, by making them feel connected, valued and understood, through the services we offer.”

To help cousin Jack, Bethan is currently completing her British Sign Language Level 2 having already completed Level 1.