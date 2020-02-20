Latest figures show north west rise in 'tailored' Universal Credit claims

The number of people receiving ‘bespoke’ Universal Credit (UC) in the north west have risen, according to the latest figures.

New data released this week revealed that more than 2.8 million people are receiving UC across the country – an increase of two per cent from the previous month.

In the North West 389,765 people are now receiving bespoke UC support, up two per cent from January.

The publication of the latest UC statistics comes in the same week new figures showed the UK employment rate has climbed to a record high of 76.5 per cent.

And the unemployment rate remains low at 3.8 per cent, according to the official data.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “No two people are the same, which is why Universal Credit support is tailored to you – already it’s helped thousands of people across the North West as they’ve moved into full-time work.”

Universal Credit, which is available in every jobcentre across the UK, replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

From April, people on Universal Credit will see their payments from the benefit rise by 1.7 per cent, in line with inflation.

To learn more about what help is available through Universal Credit visit www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk.