Lancashire nurse Tracey Earley short-listed for prestigious national health award

A Lancashire nurse has made the finals of the UK’s top national nursing awards.

Tracey Earley, Consultant Nurse for Nutrition at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals (LTH), along with the nutrition nursing team at LTH have been named as a finalist in the 2018 RCNi Nurse Awards.

Tracy and the nutrition nursing team are finalists in the ‘Innovations in your Specialty’ award category.

Gail Naylor, Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals Director at LTH said: “We are delighted that Tracy and the team have been named as a finalist in the RCNi awards this year.

“This is testament to the fantastic work that the team have done for our patients and for our hospitals. They truly deserve to win.”

Tracy and the team have significantly improved patient safety including through an e-learning tool which has been adopted nationally in almost 30 other NHS organisations.

Following the award’s highest ever number of nominations in its 31 year history, a panel of expert judges has whittled down over 700 entries to just five inspirational finalists for each award category.

The awards identify and celebrate nurses who, every day, go above and beyond to save lives, provide outstanding care for patients and transform nursing for the better.

Kate Garraway, RCNi Nurse Awards Ambassador 2018, said: “So often nurses don’t get the recognition they deserve and I can’t wait to celebrate their hard work and dedication at the ceremony in July – if it was up to me I’d crown them all as winners.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 4, in an awards ceremony in central London.