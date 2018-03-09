Half of car park fine appeals are granted

More than half of drivers who appeal parking fines on Preston’s council-owned car parks are having their tickets torn up, according to new figures.

Of almost 6,000 motorists who have contested penalties for leaving their vehicles on the city’s municipal car parks over the past five years, more than 3,000 (52 per cent) have been successful, a Freedom of Information survey has discovered.

In Chorley the figure is even higher, with 64 per cent getting off on appeal. In Lancaster the success rate has been 54 per cent and in Wyre 49 per cent.

The figures have come in a major audit by the BBC which shows an average of four in 10 appeals across the UK against parking and bus lane tickets are successful. Over the past five years 1.8m of 4.3m challenges have been allowed.

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: “Everyone has a right to appeal a parking ticket and the City Council considers each challenge on its own merits. The council’s focus is not to fine people, but to uphold the regulations that are in place on our car parks.”