Former Longridge mayor Hilda goes sky high for charity at age of 82

Former Longridge mayor Hilda Marle Collis has proved she is a high flying charity fundraiser.

The 82 year old ex-town councillor completed a sky dive at the Black Knights Centre at Cockerham to boost the coffers of Blesma, the limbless veterans’ charity.

She's done it - Hilda with her certificate

She said: “I have raised more than £1,000 up to now and it is still rising. It was a wonderful experience - wicked. I would do it again.”

The plucky pensioner says she now has ambitions to do the parachute jump again at the age of 90.

Hilda says she was inspired to do the fundraiser because her late husband Fred Marle,who died in 2008, had been in the Royal Artillery and then in the Parachute Regiment and her grandaughter Kirsty now serves in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers.

She said: “BLESMA helps limbless armed forces start a new life with new limbs.”

Hilda, whose home is in Park House, was widowed during her mayoral year when Fred died of heart failure.

When she came to make the parachute jump she took Fred’s red beret with her.

She said: “It felt wonderful.It was brilliant. You can still sponsor me.”

Hilda took part in a joint sky dive after discovering that a parachute jump for Blesma was taking place in the south of England.

When she made enquiries and told the charity her location they said she could do a parachute jump at the Black Knights Parachute Centre at Cockerham instead.

A delighted Hilda, explained that because she had already gained more than £500 in promised sponsorship on the day of the jump she was able to do it without charge.

Hilda married again after being widowed. She wed Tony Collis in 2010 at St Paul’s in Longridge and moved to Yorkshire. But when Tony died she came back to Longridge.

Before her visit to the Black Knights Hilda had to get medical clearance from her doctor.

Now she has her sights set on not just doing another parachute jump at 90, but taking part in a nerve wracking zip wire challenge. She said: “I might be 82 - I like my adrenaline buzz.”

To sponsor Hilda see Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hilda-marle-collis