Festive coffee morning in Longridge raises funds for Heartbeat

Fund-raisers donated more than £500 to Heartbeat following a festive coffee morning.

Heartbeat supporter Rose Adamson, from Longridge, and friends organised the event at the Towneley Arms, in Longridge, in aid of Heartbeat.

Rose’s husband John attends classes at Heartbeat and so she wanted to give something back to the charity to say thank you.

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “Thank you so much to Rose and her friends for organising this event and raising a wonderful £565 in aid of Heartbeat. The vital funds raised will contribute to the ongoing cardiac rehabilitation services provided to more than 800 local people every week within our centre at PNE and our outreach sites in Preston, Blackpool and Chorley.”