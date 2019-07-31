Family looking for answers at Preston inquest of Dylan, 15

An inquest into the death of 15-year-old cyclist Dylan Crossey will finally be heard in the autumn - more than three years after he was killed in a late night collision with a car.

The family of the talented young footballer (inset) have been told Coroner James Newman has scheduled the hearing in Preston for between October 8 - the third anniversary of his death - and November 28, which would have been his 19th birthday.

Mum Tracey Milligan, who has been pushing for the inquest “to finally get justice for my boy,” has welcomed the news after months of waiting.

“We haven’t heard anything since the end of March when there was a pre-inquest review,” said Tracey at home in Buckshaw Village.

“We were worried that it had all gone too quiet. Now, finally, we are going to get a full hearing into what happened that night.

"Dylan has already been let down once by the justice system and we are determined he won’t be let down again.”

The driver of the BMW which collided with Dylan on a dark country lane in Whitestake in 2016 was put on trial last year. He was acquitted and walked free.

Following public pressure, Lancashire Police’s handling of the case was investigated by a team of officers from Essex Police.

A report has been sent to the Coroner and Dylan’s family are hoping it will be presented at the inquest.

“We can’t rest until we get all the answers,” said Tracey. “Hopefully the truth will come out.”