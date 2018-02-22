Diana’s psychic brings heavenly connections

She’s been wowing audiences across the country for the past nine years.

And world-renowned psychic, television and theatre star Psychic Sally Morgan is ‘back and better than ever with her phenomenal interactive stage show,’ at the Grand.

Princess Diana

A spokesman said: “Sally’s jaw dropping show has attracted amazed reviews from theatre goers and psychic fans. The messages from beyond come thick and fast. Funny, entertaining, touching, sometimes heart-breaking, often controversial; Kisses to Heaven showcases the phenomenal ability of the nation’s best-loved medium.”

Sally added: “The shows will be psychic dynamite and although they are undoubtedly entertaining, there is also a very serious side, which is to give audience members messages of hope and love from the other side.”

Sally’s emotional sell-out theatre shows were the subject of Sky LIVING’s television series Psychic Sally: On The Road. She read for Princess Diana for more than four years and she has given readings for many celebrities.

Entertaining, sometimes heart-breaking, often controversial, Sally will bring her sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive show to leave audiences gobsmacked.

PSYCHIC SALLY KISSES TO HEAVEN TOUR

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tonight, 7.30pm