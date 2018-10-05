Details of Longridge housing estate get approval from councillors

Councillors have given the go-ahead to the final design of a planned housing development in Longridge.

Outline planning permission was granted for the site on Whittingham Road back in 2015. The developer this week applied for approval of the detailed specification for the western half of the plot - including two connections to a neighbouring estate which is currently under construction.

Preston City Council’s planning committee heard that 30 percent of the 83 homes planned for the site are to be classed as affordable. They will also be scattered throughout the development, as required by a local planning policy designed to promote social inclusion.

The estate - which will include a mix of 3 and 4 bedroom detached, semi-detached and terrace styles - attracted objections from several members of the public and also Whittingham Parish Council. But a report presented to councillors said that concerns, including an increase in traffic and a lack of public transport in the area, were taken into account earlier in the planning process.

All of the homes will have their own off-street parking facilities - either garages or driveways - but the highways authority, Lancashire County Council, requested “a number of amendments to the road layout of the development to ensure the road is built to adoptable standards”, the report noted.

The application also finalised a planned area of open space on the estate, which will be centrally-located and accessible from the main road running through the development.

The housebuilder intends to retain the existing hedgerow which borders the site and most of the trees and hedgerows contained within in it. However, the developer has been told to resubmit its tree-planting plans “to clarify the trees to be retained and removed”.

Councillors unanimously approved the application