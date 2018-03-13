Vans hit in spate of tool thefts

Tradesmen across Lancashire are being targeted in a spate of tool thefts.

Police are advising workmen not to leave valuable equipment in their vans overnight following more than 20 incidents in the county over the past wee involving drills, tool boxes, electric saws and chain saws.

“We urge anyone who carries tools in their vehicle to take them indoors and store them safely,” said Sgt Gary Hennigan. “Many insurance policies do not cover tools left in the van and it could cost hundreds in damage and excesses.

“We believe gangs from outside the area are travelling to Lancashire to carry out these thefts. We would also ask people to be alert to anything suspicious. Offenders are likely to travel in multiple vehicles and use larger vehicles such as 4x4s and estate cars.”