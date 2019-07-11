Police appeal after attempted ATM cash thefts in Morecambe and Longridge

Detectives are appealing for information after two attempted thefts from cash machines.

Investigations are now under way into the two incidents in Morecambe and Longridge which police believe are linked.

Police were called shortly before 1am this morning, Thursday July 11, to the Post Office on Glentworth Road, Morecambe, after reports of a loud bang.

Officers attended and found the ATM had been damaged, although nothing had been taken.

At 1.40am police were contacted after reports of a break in at the Sainsbury’s store on Inglewhite Road in Longridge.

Patrols attended and again found damage to the ATM, but again nothing had been taken.

Detectives are now appealing for information to trace the offenders.

Chief Insp Lee Wilson said: “An investigation is under way following the attempted thefts in Morecambe and Longridge.

“These offenders have caused significant damage to the cash machines, although nothing was actually stolen.

“We are appealing for information and are keen to speak to anyone who can help with our enquiries.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the two areas around the time of the offences or in the previous few days?

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0056 for the Morecambe incident and log 0086 for the Longridge incident or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.