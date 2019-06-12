Missing Lancashire woman, 20, found safe and returned to family

A 20-year-old woman who went missing from her home in a small Lancashire hamlet has been found.

Daisy Simpson was reported missing from her home in Loveclough, on the edge of the Rossendale Valley, at around 3.45pm on Monday (June 10).

Later that evening, Lancashire Police issued an appeal for help in establishing Daisy's whereabouts.

But shortly after 8pm yesterday (June 11), police confirmed that Daisy had been found safe and well.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Following our recent appeal Daisy Simpson, aged 20, has been found safe and well.

"She is now in a safe place and with family. Thank you to everyone involved."