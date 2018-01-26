Man in court accused of robbing 80-year-old

A man has appeared in court at Preston charged with a street robbery which left an 80-year-old man with a suspected broken hip.

Peter Ainsley, 48, of West Road, Lancaster was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates on Friday morning.

He was charged with robbing the pensioner in Gage Street, Lancaster shortly after he left the Nationwide Building Society in Market Street after withdrawing cash on Wednesday morning.

The 80-year-old, who was walking with the aid of a frame, was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a suspected fractured hip and remains there undergoing treatment.

Officers are still appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything that could help to come forward.

DI Bev Mason from Lancaster Police said: “We know that this happened during a busy time of day in the town centre and that there were people about near to where it happened. If you have any information that you think could help, please get in contact with us.”

Call 101 quoting incident number LC-20180124-0433. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.