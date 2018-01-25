Comic Jason Manford returns to Blackpool's Grand Theatre

He picked the beautiful interior of Blackpool’s historic Grand Theatre as the backdrop to his debut album cover photo last year.

And this weekend, Jason Manford will be back at the Frank Matcham masterpiece with the tour that’s marking his return to stand-up comedy, Muddle Class.

Jason came to fame as a comedian, with appearances on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and is now one of the busiest men in showbiz.

Last year, he hosted new show Bigheads on ITV, toured in Chitty Chitty Bang Band, released debut album A Different Stage, hosted a weekly Sunday morning radio show Absolute Radio and continues to run Manford’s Comedy Club with his brother Colin.

But for the time being, Jason is very much concentrating on the Muddle Class tour and the chance to repay the compliment to his devoted audience.

“I know the effort and expense people go to in order to be at my show,” he said. “It’s about having respect for that. I know how much it costs to pay for tickets, taxis, food and babysitters.

“Even if you are a huge comedy fan, you might only go to two or three gigs a year.

“I realise it’s a very big deal that they have come to see me. I know how rare it is for couple to be able to have a night out. So the fact that they want to spend it with me is a real honour.”

Jason Manford, Muddle Class, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Saturday and Sunday. Call 01253 290190 for tickets.