Christmas parcel sorting centre to open in Lancashire - with 600 jobs

A temporary parcel sorting centre is to open in Lancashire to deal with Christmas mail

Royal Mail is opening six temporary parcel sort centres for the Christmas period as part of its festive operation.

And one of them will be in Skelmersdale in West Lancashire, and will employ up to 600 people.

Around 2,700 seasonal workers will be based in the parcel sort centres across the UK.

They will support Royal Mail’s 120,000 permanent postmen and women, who sort and deliver the mail all year round, including Christmas which is the busiest time of the year for the UK postal service.

Royal Mail Group is taking on 23,000 seasonal workers in total this year across all its operations, applications are via the Royal Mail's website.

The five other centres are in Atherstone in Warwickshire; Bathgate, West Lothian; Cardiff; Wakefield and Greenford in west London. They will be opening on a phased basis from next month.