This is how Lancashire looked in 1992

Children from Ingol Pool House School, Preston, have won a top trophy for safe cyclists. The school, on Kidsgrove, Tanterton, Ingol, was awarded the Jack Heatley cycling trophy for the best overall results in 1991. Pictured above: Left to right, Coun Jack Heatley, Lindsay Craig, Glen Hillage and Mr Ken Chapman
Dancers at Lancaster University stepped into the past to take their bows for a day of court dancing. The day was a mix of manners and minuets which brought a Renaissance flavour to the university's Minor Hall