But sometimes coming up with a great gift idea can be a little overwhelming, particularly with so much choice. So if you have little ones to buy for, here are 12 of the best toys on offer this year – as recommended by TV programme This Morning.

1. Pictionary Air This updated modern version sees players draw in the air, rather than on a piece of paper, with your picture appearing on an app or TV screen. Available from Smyths Toys and John Lewis for 15.99 GBP

2. Lego Hidden Side Youngsters can build multi-layered models with the bricks and use a free interactive augmented reality appt to hunt and trap ghosts within their creation, with various models to create. Available from Smyths Toys from 16.99 GBP

3. Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth Designed for babies aged nine months and over, this friendly Sloth friend helps little ones to learn about numbers, the alphabet, colours and more. Available from John Lewis for 25.00 GBP

4. Juno My Baby Elephant This interactive toy makes a great playmate for kids and makes more than 100 movements and sounds. Available from Smyths Toys at a reduced price of 59.99 GBP

