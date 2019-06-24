Lytham Festival 10th anniversary celebrated with unveiling of new garden at The Hub

The countdown is on to Lytham Festival’s 10th anniversary spectacular and helping this year’s event truly stand out is Lytham-based gardener Greg Anderton who has unveiled a new celebratory garden in the centre of the town.

Last remaining tickets for the five night musical extravaganza which will see headline acts such as Rod Stewart, Kylie Minogue and the Stereophonics are now on sale at the official box office The Hub in Clifton Square

And Greg, who runs gardening business Leafy Lytham, has added some further fun to the occasion designing and creating a contemporary English garden at the site.

Here's the full line-up for Lytham Festival 2019: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/entertainment/lytham-festival-2019-here-is-the-full-line-up-for-lytham-festival-s-10th-anniversary-1-9672916

The celebratory garden includes an array of colourful plants, a dancing fountain with a floral ‘10’ as the centrepiece.

Greg, who had proudly been showing off his latest project, said: “This is the fourth year now that I’ve had the pleasure of creating the garden area for The Hub and I’m delighted with the outcome once again.

“This year is all about celebrating the 10th anniversary of Lytham Festival so it was essential that I created a ‘10’ floral tribute as the centrepiece but I also wanted to create the illusion of having fun and enjoying a night out so I’ve installed a dancing fountain too.”

At the centre of the garden at The Hub a dancing fountain and a large 10 motif

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said the team were thrilled with the latest landscaped box office and said it made the excitement for this year’s festival ‘extra special.’

He added: “The Hub is a focal point in Lytham and both local people and visitors are always impressed with how pretty and attractive it is.”

“We are all incredibly excited for this year’s Lytham Festival. We have a huge line-up to celebrate 10 magnificent years and the reaction has been phenomenal.

“Tickets are incredibly low now so as The Hub is open for business, we’d encourage people who haven’t yet bought theirs to get along quickly to avoid being disappointed.”

Greg Anderton of Leafy Lytham unveils the Lytham Festival garden at The Hub

The Hub is open from 10am – 6pm Thursday to Sunday until July 7 and 9am – 5pm from Mon July 8 until Sunday 14

Tickets for Lytham Festival are on sale now and are available from lythamfestival.com or by calling in a the Hub.