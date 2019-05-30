Here is where you can enjoy a miniature railway ride in Lancashire and Wigan
What better way to explore a park or zoo than a leisurely ride on a miniature train?
Check out these miniature railways.
1. Blackpool Zoo
Blackpool Zoo has its own miniature railway which runs alongside animal enclosures. Rides are weather dependant. Tickets are 2 pounds return journey.'Zoo entry is from 13.99 online booking for adults and from 11.25 online booking for children
The Leyland Society of Model Engineers provides rides to visitors at Worden Park. Weather depending, it operates on Sunday, bank holidays and Tuesdays during school holidays. Rides are free but a small donation is accepted.
The Haigh Woodland Park Miniature Railway is operated by the Wigan and District Model Engineering Society. Rides on the steam and diesel outline engines are free, but a donation is encouraged.'It operates in the summer on Sundays, Wednesdays and Bank Holidays