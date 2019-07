View the vote here: VOTE: Where are the best tea rooms in Lancashire? Don't forget to also nominate your favourite pubs, restaurants, coffee shops and tea rooms in our sponsored Lancashire Food & Drink Awards: Click here

1. The Black Sheep Tea Room, Lytham The Black Sheep Tea Room, in Clifton Street, Lytham, is spread over two floors and even has a secret roof top garden.'The venue serves home cooked food, suitable for lunch or brunch. other Buy a Photo

2. Whittle Vintage Tea Room, Whittle-le-Woods Whittle Vintage Tea Room, in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods, serves traditional afternoon teas, cream teas, light breakfasts and lunches, pots of fragrant tea and coffee and home made cakes, all served on vintage china. ugc Buy a Photo

3. Vanilla Artisan Bakery, Lytham, Vanilla Artisan Bakery, in Park Road, Lytham, proudly uses Lancashire produce. 'It serves home made cakes, speciality teas and hot chocolates, as well as the popular vintage afternoon tea. other Buy a Photo

4. The Cookie Jar, Leyland The Cookie Jar, in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, serves cake, breakfast foods and afternoon tea. It also serves Prosecco as an additional treat. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more