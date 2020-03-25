Here are five of the best parks in Lancashire

Now we are limited in what we can do outdoors, we look at some of the best parks in Lancashire where you can still exercise
Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston'Avenham and Miller Parks are grade II listed Victorian parkland located in the middle of Preston city centre and less than 10 minutes from Prestons rail and bus stations.'The award-winning parks are set by the River Ribble with many features and historical points of interest such as Derby Walk, the Italianate Terrace and the Japanese rock garden. It is also the official start and end point of the Guild Wheel - a 21 mile walking and cycle route.'There is also the Pavilion caf, which is open every day of the week offering a range of food and refreshments. (Closed during the coronavirus crisis)'Visit www.preston.gov.uk/article/1103/Parks-in-Preston
Williamson Park, Lancaster'Williamson Park is home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of parkland with woodland walks, play areas and breathtaking views to the Fylde Coast, Morecambe Bay and the Lake District fells and mountains.'Park attractions include the Butterfly House and small animal zoo (closed due to coronavirus at the moment).
Worden Park, Leyland'Worden Park is the largest in South Ribble, and it attracts around 300,000 visitors every year.'As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, the park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds.'First opened to the public in 1951 as part of the Festival of Britain celebrations, Worden Park is now Grade II listed by English Heritage.'Worden Parks landscape includes mature woodlands, 11 sports pitches, wildflower meadows and three historic ponds. The park is a popular destination for school groups, and it makes an interesting outdoor classroom for field trips.
Cuerden Valley Park, Bamber Bridge, Preston'Cuerden Valley Park is 650 acres of green for you to explore, discover and relax in, with the River Lostock meandering through. It is close to junction 29 of the M6, between Preston and Chorley. The Park is owned and managed by Cuerden Valley Park Trust.'Car parking charges apply.'For more information visit https://cuerdenvalleypark.org/