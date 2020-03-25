Here are five of the best parks in Lancashire

Avenham and Miller Parks, Preston'Avenham and Miller Parks are grade II listed Victorian parkland located in the middle of Preston city centre and less than 10 minutes from Prestons rail and bus stations.'The award-winning parks are set by the River Ribble with many features and historical points of interest such as Derby Walk, the Italianate Terrace and the Japanese rock garden. It is also the official start and end point of the Guild Wheel - a 21 mile walking and cycle route.'There is also the Pavilion caf, which is open every day of the week offering a range of food and refreshments. (Closed during the coronavirus crisis)'Visit www.preston.gov.uk/article/1103/Parks-in-Preston

