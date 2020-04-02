Thousands across Lancashire join together for nationwide applause for front line NHS staff

Once again, it was the moment when thousands of people across Lancashire united in their appreciation of our hardworking doctors, nurses and other NHS staff.

Amid strict controls of movement, residents came to their doorways, windows and balconies for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic to show their appreciation and say thank you for everything the life-saving staff are doing for us.

Lancashire Police officers clapped outside Royal Preston Hospital

As the clocks chimed eight o’clock, the nation rose from their sofas, downed the washing up, switched off their Xboxes and Playstations, and walked to their front gardens.

There they stood, proudly, clapping, cheering, and banging on pots and pans to share one emotional, shared message: we love our NHS.

Lancashire Police's Tac Ops officers took time out to visit Royal Preston Hospital to show their appreciation.

ITV also joined in with a national salute to honour NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic by pausing its broadcasting.

Residents in other European countries including Spain, France and Italy have taken part in similar rounds of applause to show gratitude for the work of their healthcare workers at this challenging time.