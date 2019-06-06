National recognition for an inspirational NHS union steward

A member of staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been recognised nationally for providing excellent support to colleagues in her role as a steward.

Sarah Bunting, Critical Care Outreach Physiotherapist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, has been awarded with the Union Steward of the Year Award by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy at an annual awards ceremony.

This award recognises a steward within the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy who goes above and beyond to provide a voice to colleagues and support other members at work. The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) is the professional, educational and trade union body for the UK’s 58,000 chartered physiotherapists, physiotherapy students and support workers.

Sarah was nominated by her team due to her dedication to staff over the years in her role as CSP Steward. Her team describe her as being incredibly knowledgeable regarding staff affairs and professional conduct and seeks support and guidance from the CSP when needed. Despite undergoing cancer treatment this year, she has continued to support staff and teams in a kind, caring and confident manner. Sarah really deserves to be recognised for all her hard work and achievements over the years.

Rachael Moses, Consultant Physiotherapist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “Despite chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy, Sarah has continued to support both staff side and

managers both within the physiotherapy team and beyond.

"She provides valuable guidance and advice on a number of complex situations and she has never once backed off into a corner or let things bring her down. She has been an inspiration to many, and she truly deserves this recognition.”

Sarah said: “I have been a CSP steward for over 20 years and have supported many members over this period. It has been hard at times and more demanding in recent years with NHS changes. Although it has been quite challenging, I still find the role satisfying and rewarding.”