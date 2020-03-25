Latest coronavirus cases diagnosed in Lancashire

Official figures show that 12 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Lancashire.

It brings the number of cases recorded in the area up to 71, as a quarter of a million people across the UK are being urged to become volunteers to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Public Health England figures show that 71 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday morning (March 24) in Lancashire, up from 59 the same time the day before. A week before, there were 15 cases.

They were among the 593 cases recorded across the North West, a figure which rose by 97 over the 24-hour period.

Across the UK, 8,077 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Tuesday, up from 6,650 at the same point on Monday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

In total, 90,436 people had been tested, and 422 had died.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said yesterday that 250,000 volunteers in good health are being recruited by the Government to help vulnerable people, while London's ExCeL exhibition centre will be converted into a temporary NHS hospital.

He said people are needed to assist with the national effort to tackle coronavirus by shopping, delivering medicines and supporting those who are shielding themselves against Covid-19.

More than 35,000 extra staff have already joined up to help fight against the virus, including retired doctors and nurses returning to the service and final year students, he added.

Parliament is expected to close on Wednesday evening for an early Easter recess after emergency legislation to tackle the pandemic has been approved.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has tabled a motion for the House of Commons to rise until April 21, in a move backed by Labour as Covid-19 swept through Westminster.

The move will see MPs break from their duties in Westminster almost a week early, with the initial recess date for Easter having been set for Tuesday March 31.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is facing calls to increase restrictions on construction work as pictures emerged of packed building sites throughout the country.

And vehicle owners in Britain will be granted a six-month exemption from MOT testing, the Department for Transport has announced.

All cars, vans and motorcycles will be exempted from needing a test from March 30, allowing people to carry on with essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic, the DfT said.

In Japan, the Olympic Games has been postponed as the world works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The International Olympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 organisers and the Japanese government confirmed on Tuesday that the Olympics and Paralympics will now be held in 2021.