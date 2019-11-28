Preston author Ross hoping to score with new 'mindset' book featuring girls' football

Mindset guru Ross McWilliam has released his second book aimed at inspiring children, this time through the powerful medium of football.

The Preston author, who has spent years in both education and professional sport, has fused the two to create “The Amazing Journey of Katy Cupsworth,” which was officially launched this week.

The book comes two years after his debut novel CUPPA hit the shelves and went on to become prescribed reading material in many schools.

And already the follow-up has been picked up and passed around the dressing room of the Manchester United women’s team.

“The book is a simple, yet effective way to enhance child development so that each child can make a positive impact in the world, be it in football or anything else,” said ex-teacher Ross, who also worked as commercial manager at Preston North End.

“By the end of the story, both children and adults will possess an effective toolkit of strategies that will make success not only possible, but inevitable.”

Ross has been engaging, educating and empowering young people for 30 years with the tools needed to develop a positive mindset.

The newly released book is an interactive resource that has measurement tools, embedded videos, downloadable worksheets and key strategies that will allow young children, aged eight to 12, to develop more of a belief mindset.

It also has a mind fitness toolkit to help children perform better in sport, in school and life.

Former PNE and Liverpool defender and now media pundit Mark Lawrenson said in a foreword to the book: "“Over the years I have become increasingly aware of the impact Ross has made in the learning and development of children and young adults.

“His latest book is an engaging story that also gives crucial strategies, toolkits and simple tips to enable children, parents and coaches to achieve ‘mind fitness’ in both football and in life.”