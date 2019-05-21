Bulldozers ready to start on Preston's University Square

Bulldozers are ready to rumble to flatten two dozen properties in the centre of Preston for the next phase of UCLan’s £200m Masterplan.

And developers of the proposed University Square may need to restrict traffic for up to four months when demolition work gets underway any day now to the north of the Adelphi roundabout.

Around 12 houses in St Peter’s Square will bite the dust, as will four properties in Fylde Road, two in St Peter’s Street, one in Mill Hill and five - including the former Equator Cafe - in Adelphi Street.

The land is being cleared to make way for a state-of-the-art student building - part of the £57m University Square project, which will also see the reconfiguration of the busy roundabout. T

he new block will replace the former Fylde Building which was knocked down in 2015.

UCLan announced its decision to clear properties at the rear of the site last year ready for construction to begin.

The entire terrace in St Peter’s Square will go. Many of the houses were bought up by the university years ago and used as offices, including Student Services, a multi-faith centre and chaplaincy and an occupational health department. But they have since moved to other parts of the campus.

A traffic order by LCC shows Fylde Road may have to be closed at times until mid-September at its junction with St Peter’s Square.