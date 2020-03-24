Self isolating pensioner, 86, is 'loving it' after getting a surprise home delivery from McDonalds in Fulwood

Caring staff at McDonalds in Fulwood have been praised for delivering a free meal to an 86-year-old regular who has been forced to self-isolate at home.

Restaurant workers heard the pensioner had been unable to make her weekly shopping trip to Asda at the weekend because of the coronavirus alert.

And so before McDonalds closed all its outlets on Monday they arranged to make her usual lunch and delivered it to her door a mile away in Broughton.

"They were so kind," said a 75-year-old neighbour who has been making regular checks on her.

"She normally gets a taxi to Asda once a week to do her shopping and then calls in at the in-store McDonalds for her lunch.

"She told me she was missing her McDonalds because she had to self-isolate, so I called the restaurant and the staff said they knew her well and exactly what meal she always had.

"They said they would deliver it to her home, together with some extras like a sweet and a coffee. And they wouldn't take payment for it.

"I think McDonalds need to get a mention for this genuine act of kindness during the current crisis. They have been wonderful."