Plea to Lancs organisations to release more personal protective equipment

A Lancashire businessman is joining the call to unlock much-needed supplies urgently required by the NHS and its volunteer force

Norman Tenray, chief executive of OBAS UK, the Longridge-based construction group, has contacted a variety of local colleges, universities and businesses who are closed urging them to release all available vital equipment such as dust masks, vinyl gloves, aprons and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

He is encouraging organisations with resources available to call the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce who are acting as a coordinating point for stock release and availability.

Mr Tenray said: “It’s crazy that within the UK we have a range of PPE equipment which is crucially needed.

“There are over 600 universities within the UK that normally usually use these products for training students across a range of subjects to include hairdressing, beauty, catering, engineering and in manual working circumstances.

“If each of these universities have 100 dust masks or 1000 vinyl gloves then that could be 60,000 dust masks or 600,000 vinyl gloves that could be immediately available!

"Now think about businesses and sole traders across the UK and just imagine what impact this could have if every hairdressing company could make available one box of gloves, and if every car spraying company made one box of masks available.”

He added: “I am delighted that Lancaster University, Preston’s College, LTE Group in Manchester and numerous local businesses have already volunteered to be involved, but am positive that many more businesses can truly make an immediate difference in protecting our communities across the UK”.

Businesses and other organisations should call the Chamber hotline on 01772 653000.