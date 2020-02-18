Invitation to nominate Garstang's unsung heroes for Community Awards

The mayor of Garstang is urging local residents and businesses to nominate community stars for a special town council award.

Mayor Coun Liz Webster wants to make sure that those residents and businesses who go an extra mile to help the community are recognised.

It is the third year that the Town Council has run its own awards scheme.

She said: “This is a superb opportunity for people to recognise the good work our young people, individuals, community groups, clubs and businesses do for our beautiful market town. As a Town Council we want to recognise and reward those individuals who make a difference.”

Categories for the awards are: •Sports Team of the Year - awarded to the team that has been most successful in developing community participation in sport.

•Business in the Community - can be awarded to any business, including charitable organisations.

• Good Citizen of The Year - for a person “who makes a big difference to someone else, an unsung hero.”

• Youth Group of the Year - a group providing a significant benefit tor young citizens.

• The Community Team of the Year - “a significant contribution through their time, actions, talents and dedication for the benefit of the community.”

• There are two special youth awards for unsung heroes,the Junior Citizen of The Year, aged four to 11 and the Young Citizen of the Year aged 12 -18.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.garstangtowncouncil.org/awards. Alternatively nomination forms can be collected and returned to Garstang library,the visitor information centre, Market Place News or the sports and social centre. The closing date is March 30 and the awards ceremony is on April 30.