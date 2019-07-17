Create Longridge puts Ribble Valley town in the picture

Create Longridge’s fourth record-breaking year has given the town a magnificent mid-summer cultural and economic boost.

Artists travelled from far afield to compete in the record breaking event on Saturday.

Children's activity at Create Longridge 2019 photo: Sarah Valentine Photography

Meanwhile there was an expanded Create fringe offering numerous opportunities for the public to get creative too.

Spokesman Alistair Sheret of Longridge Gallery said the competition, where artists bring paint and easel and paint a picture in a day, had attracted the biggest entry yet.

He said: “We had 91 artists. Te feedback from them was fabulous. They had had an absolute ball. There was so much interaction between artists and visitors to the event. They really, really had a good time and produced really, really good quality work. It was the hardest judging we’ve had to do.”

This year’s judge was last year’s winner, professional artist Adam Ralston.

Fringe event at Create Longridge 2019

Locations chosen by artists this year ranged from barbers’ shop The Gentlemen’s Lounge, to Longridge Fell, Longridge Library, Berry Lane, Derby Road and So Plants at Littletown.

A community mural of David Bowie was created at Future Sound Music on Warwick Street. A wealth of fringe events included activities at St Wilfrid’s school and Barnacre Road school.

This year Create Longridge’s artists travelled from as far afield as London, Hampshire, Northampton and Leicester to compete alongside local entrants for a prize chest totalling £3,600.

The winner of the £2,000 first prize was Andrew Horrod of London with his painting of Derby Road entitled The Bride, HerDress, The Church.

Flora Robson painting on Longridge Fell during Create Longridge 2019'photo: Sarah Valentine Photography

Adam Horrod of London won the first prize of £2,000. David Youds won second place and £1,000 with his painting Bowland View. In third place was Janet Mayled who won £500 with ‘Busy Saturday’.

The paintings and images created will be on display at the Longridge Gallery until Saturday, July 20.

A people’s choice prize of £100 will be awarded at the end of the week.