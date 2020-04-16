Catterall Parish Council objects to application for more homes on greenfield site

A new application to build 55 affordable homes on a green field site near Garstang is being considered by Wyre Council.

The properties, a range of two and three bedroomed homes and 16 flats and maisonettes are proposed for land to the south of Westfield Road at Claughton on Brock.

But the local Parish Council has objected saying the development is “over intensive” and questioning whether so many affordable homes are needed in the Catterall and Claughton area.

Gillian Benson, clerk to Catterall Parish Council, noted the council’s previous objections to development at the site had been dismissed at appeal. But she told Wyre council: “There is great concern as this new application shows a 35% increase in properties, which councillors feel is over intensive on this site.”

Agents Mosaic Town Planning have made the application on behalf of Andrew Garnett of Blackpool based Breck Homes.

The 1.43 hectare site is described as “an undeveloped plot with a planned urban extension”.

The homes would be managed by a managed by a registered local provider.

The agents said: “Whilst the site already has permission for residential development, the alternative now proposed will complement the current Beacon Park scheme, through its focus on smaller, affordable properties and adaptable dwellings to satisfy the changing needs of residents over time. In doing so it will make more efficient use of this greenfield site through contributing an additional 15 dwellings to housing supply.”

* Beacon Park is an adjacent development