Aldi wants to demolish one of its stores in Preston

Budget chain Aldi wants to knock down one of its stores in Preston and replace it with a bigger one.

The German retailer says its supermarket on the Deepdale Shopping Park is too small and “no longer meets the company’s requirements.”

Aldi has submitted a planning application to demolish the 27-year-old store and build a more up-to-date replacement which would “improve the visitor experience for customers.”

The discounter, which now has more than 800 stores in the UK, intends to increase the retail floor space by around 25 per cent from 982 square metres to 1,254.

The plans also include more car parking and extra warehouse space.

“This foodstore was built using an old format model that is required to be updated to meet Aldi’s current requirements,” says a statement to Preston’s planning committee.

“There is scope to increase the size of the store and parking and the opportunity for improvements to be made to the appearance of the site, not least by re-designing the building to create a greater active frontage and improving the quality of the materials used to create a more aesthetically pleasing development.”

Aldi opened in Deepdale in November 1993 and the company says the layout of the building is now outdated. Its replacement will be a “high-quality” development with a “contemporary” look.

It will also be greener, with new energy-saving measures incorporated into the design.

The company has more than 30 stores in Lancashire, including four in Preston, with a fifth planned.