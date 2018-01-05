Watch out - Awful Auntie is coming to Preston

Get set for a riotous family fun fest when an Awful Auntie comes to town later this month!

The Birmingham Stage Company are delighted to announce that the world premiere of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie will be coming to theatres throughout the UK – and will be playing Preston's Charter Theatre from Thursday to Sunday January 18 - 21.

It follows the BSC’s record-breaking tour of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny which recently finished a sell-out 50-week tour of the UK.

The show began a new tour in February before it transferred to the West End for a summer season at The Garrick from July 26 to September 3.

David Walliams said: “The Birmingham Stage Company’s Gangsta Granny is truly brilliant, so I’m hugely excited that they’re now bringing Awful Auntie to the stage.

“It promises to be a thrilling show and a total hoot - Wagnar the owl - and I can’t wait to see it!”

Awful Auntie was published in September 2014 and went to No.1 in the children’s book chart for seven weeks. The paperback was published in February 2016 and sold 212,000 copies, making it the best-selling children’s paperback of the year. Combined sales of the hardback and paperback have reached over a million copies.

It has helped to make Walliams one of the country’s best-selling children’s authors, with four of his books charting in the 2016 children’s top ten. They have also been translated into over 50 languages, bringing worldwide sales to 16.7 million.

Walliams began his publishing career at Harper Collins in 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress. Since then he has written nine more books plus five picture books. Three of his books have won National Children’s Book Awards.

Awful Auntie tells the story of Stella, who, when she sets off to visit London with her parents, has no idea her life is in danger.

Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie.

David Williams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship features a very large owl, a very small ghost and a very awful Auntie!

Awful Auntie will mark the Birmingham Stage Company’s 25th anniversary. Starting life at The Old Rep Theatre in Birmingham, the company’s productions now regularly visit

Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore.

For twelve years they have produced all the Horrible Histories stage shows which now regularly feature in the West End.

Their sixth anniversary at The Garrick this summer will feature More Best of Barmy Britain.

Lancashire families will not want to miss Awful Auntie, which promises to be awfully thrilling fun for everyone over five!

The play will be at the Charter Theatre, Preston. To book call the box office on 01772 80 44 44 or visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

DON’T MISS THURSDAY’S POST FOR A DAVID WALLIAMS INTERVIEW!