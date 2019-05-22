Who can resist cute fluffy ducklings? See them at WWT Martin Mere over half term

But that's not the only event happening over the coming days. Check these events out...

PAID: Fluffy Duckling Week, Ormskirk, from Saturday, May 25 until Sunday, June 2

Spring time means a baby boom at WWT Martin Mere. Visit during May half term for a chance to see the whole egg-to-duckling process. The on-site duckery will be open to the public to come and see where ducklings spend the first few months of their life before they are moved into the grounds. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to chat about the nursery and the variety of ducklings they have at the centre. Tickets are £11.70 for adults, £6.25 for children.

PAID: Blackpool Dance Festival, Blackpool, from Thursday, May 23 until Friday, May 31

Blackpool Dance Festival began in 1920 in the Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens. Covering a period of nine days this is by far the largest of all the five Blackpool Festivals. It covers ballroom and Latin American dancing, incorporating the British Open Championships for adult amateur and professional couples, plus formation teams. It still takes place at the Winter Gardens, at various times during the nine days. Tickets prices vary. To book visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool-dance-festival-2019

PAID: Cheshire Cats, Whitechapel, until Saturday, May 26

Follow the emotional journey of a group of ladies from Chester as they aim to speedwalk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk, while also enjoying a girly weekend away in the capital. But a last-minute substitute to the team doesn’t meet the physical criteria. The play, presented by Whitechapel Players, is a comic tribute to all who participate in and marshal charity walking events everywhere. It’s at Whitechapel Village Hall, curtain up 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 by calling 07974 818419.

PAID: Mawdesley Cricket Club Classic Car Show, Mawdesley, Monday, May 27

Mawdesley Cricket Club will be holding its fourth annual show this year on its playing fields at School Lane. Classic cars from of all ages will be taking part, so if you have something of interest to show why not come along for what will be a great day for all motoring enthusiasts? This year’s attractions include a flying display of model aircraft by the Mere Sands Model Club, and a Formula One simulator. Starts at 11am. Admission is £5 adults, £3 concessions.

PAID: 1940s Weekend, Bury, Saturday, May 25 until Monday, May 27

Take a steam train trip back in time to Britain’s finest hour at the award-winning East Lancashire Railway’s all-singing, all-dancing 1940s Weekend. Be sure to pack your dancing shoes and dust off your best polka dot dress, as this spectacular features live entertainment, music and dancing, vehicle exhibitions and historical displays, vintage stalls, battle re-enactments and much more. Runs from 10am until 4pm each day. Tickets are £21 adults, £19 concessions, £14 children (five to 17 years).

PAID: Beyond the Sea, Lytham, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

A boutique music festival that celebrates great composers, lyricists and song stylists. Your chance to see the amazing Ruby Turner, Chris Difford (from Squeeze) and enjoy a Sunday roast Gospel Lunch with a live choir and the Jazz Club 3, up close and personal. All concerts take place indoors in the intimate Lowther Pavilion Theatre overlooking the Fylde Coast. Times and ticket prices vary. For more information and to book tickets visit https://www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk/event_list.php

PAID: Magic Islands of Music, Morecambe, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

Magic Islands of Music takes place in a specially created space where objects, instruments and playful interventions gently flow. The activities are immersive and interactive blending singing, music, light, texture, colour and shadow to create a magical experience for very young children and their families. These amazing sessions encourage children to explore freely and according to their own needs. It’s at More Music, Devonshire Road in Morecambe from 9.30am on Saturday and 9.45am on Sunday. Family tickets are £5.

PAID: Fairhaven Feast, Lytham, Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26

This weekend Fairhaven will be vibrant with local people and local producers. So many hidden treats are available from small hard working shops and hobby-craft businesses. The food event already has some delicious hot food vendors booked who will bring tastes from worldwide cuisine. There’s also a bar serving local craft gin, beer and fizz and background music. Runs from 11am until 4pm at the Inner Promenade car park. Admission is £2. Due to regulations no dogs are allowed.

FREE: Sampling Music and Technology Workshops, Preston, Monday, May 27

Join contemporary music producer Leroy Lupton for a creative music and tech session at the Harris Museum. This workshop is designed for those that want to try their hand at making beats, using synths and looping. Suitable for age 13+ with an interest in music and technology. There are three workshops taking place at the following times: 10.30am until 11.30am; 12pm until 1pm; 1.30pm until 2.30pm and 3pm until 4pm. Book your place by visiting Eventbrite.

PAID: Bubble & Bounce, Bilsborrow, Sunday, May 26 until Sunday, June 2

There will be a field “full” of fun at Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, with over 20 giant inflatables, giant slides, ball ponds, moon walk, farmyard adventures and more, including children’s rides. Sessions start on the hour every hour. Open from 10am with the last entry at 5pm. Admission is £5 per child, with accompanying adults free. As this is an outdoor event it may be cancelled at short notice if the weather is inclement. Ring ahead if travelling some distance or check Guy’s Thatched Hamlet’s Facebook page.

PAID: Pendle Powerfest, Nelson, Sunday, May 26

Pendle Powerfest is probably one the North West’s best family motor show. It has been growing over the last few years with thousands of visitors flocking from Lancashire, Yorkshire and beyond. The show aims to offer a great value family day out with entry at just £5 for adults, with accompanying children free. They offer a wide range of approximately 250 vehicles to see with no vehicle type excluded, plus live music, entertainment, trade, food and more. It runs from 10am until 3pm on Sunday at Nelson and Colne College in Nelson. Visit https://www.pendlepowerfest.com for more.

FREE: Memorial Park Circus Skills, Fleetwood, Saturday, May 25

Head to Memorial Park in Fleetwood and have a go at learning circus skills such as diablos and tight wire, with Blackpool Circus School. It’s taking place on Saturday from 1pm until 4pm. Admission is free. Children and adults from all backgrounds are welcome. For more information call 01253 891000.

FREE: Lost Fest, Preston, Sunday, May 26

On Sunday the “Glastonbury-style” outdoor music festival Lost Fest is taking place on the soccer playing field of Lostock Hall St Gerards Football Club, on Wateringpool Lane. The fun family-orientated day out will have iconic local bands such as Pike and Lostheads, plus many more support bands, all playing on a large high-tech stage. There will also be food stalls a licenced beers, prosecco and gin bars - shop bought alcohol will NOT be permitted onto the arena field. It is open to everyone - of all ages. Admission free. Runs from 12pm until 8pm.

FREE: Spring Fest, Preston, Sunday, May 26

A family fun day is being held at The Golden Ball of Longton on Sunday from 11am. They will have slime workshops, face painting, floral crown workshops, live music, morris dancers, dog competitions - featuring most obedient, waggiest tail, best puppy and best veteran dog. There will be prizes and competitions throughout the day. And pizzas and a summer menu is also on offer. For more information call the pub on 01772 613527.

FREE: Crossbill, Preston, Sunday, May 26

Preston band Crossbill will be playing a rare Preston gig on Sunday at 7pm. It is taking place at the Moorbrook pub’s 5th Anniversary Weekend. And it is a good chance to catch them before they embark on a series of nationwide gigs. The pub will also have other bands on throughout the weekend. Admission is free.

