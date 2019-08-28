Voting open for the best family-friendly attractions in the North West

Dunham Massey, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Chester Zoo are just some of the names in the running to be crowned the most family-friendly days out in the North West - and now’s the chance to have your say.

Voting has opened for the 2019 Family Favourites Awards, with attractions vying for votes across eight categories, including Best Animal Day Out, Best Educational Day Out and Best for Little Kids.

The awards are run by the go-to activity website for parents, Day Out With The Kids, and were first launched in 2018. Over 20,000 public votes crowned the first set of winners last year, but following a record number of nominations this year, that’s a figure that is expected to rise.

Also named as finalists this year were LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, Knowsley Safari and Treetop Trek Manchester, which all won a 2018 Family Favourites Award and will be hoping to retain their titles.

Votes can be cast by visiting https://awards.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/vote-2019/ before Monday, September 30, with winners being announced later this autumn. All regional winners will then be in with a chance of being named the overall national winner for their category.

Lisa O’Keeffe, senior brand and content manager for dayoutwiththekids.co.uk, which runs the awards, said: “We’re the first place families visit when looking for days out ideas and inspiration, but the Family Favourites Awards give us a fantastic chance to let our families have their say and tell us which days out they truly love.

“After a fantastic first year in 2018, we’re back with more categories, more nominations and more attractions worthy of extra recognition - all we need now is for the public to get involved and cast more votes to help choose our 2019 winners!”

For more information about the awards, including a full list of 2019 finalists, visit https://www.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/family-favourites-awards.