Time to enjoy yourself with comedy, dance and all kinds of clubs. Here's five things to do today....

Rob Auton: The Time Show

‘The Time Show’ is the latest comedy/theatre/spoken word show by writer and performer of some of what he writes, Rob Auton.

Following on from his critically acclaimed shows about talking, hair, sleep, water, faces, the sky and the colour yellow, “the Fringe’s comedian laureate” (British Comedy Guide) now turns his attention to time. He will be asking questions such as “What time is it?” and “What is it time?”

Find out tonight from 7.30pm at Chorley Little Theatre. Tickets start at £12, book at Malcolms Musicland, Ebb & Flo Bookshop or visit www.chorleytheatre.com.

Tea Dance

Tuesday Tea Dance is back at Fever Dance Company on Mornington Road in Preston. Today from 1.30pm you can dance to the sounds of the number one Blackpool Tower Organist, Chris Hopkins. It’s £6, or £12 per couple. Call 01772 703704 for more.

Chipping Local History Society

At tonight’s meeting of Chipping Local History Society, Dr. Mike Winstanley will be talking about how the medieval Lancaster Castle was converted into a c19th prison. Join them at St. Mary’s Community Hall from 7.45pm. All welcome.

Lancaster Chess Club

Escape the brain fog and exercise your grey matter with Lancaster Chess Club. They meet every Tuesday until early May, 7.30pm at the Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell, in Lancaster. Call 01524 884327 for more details.

Chorley and District Gardening Society

The next meeting of Chorley and District Gardening Society will be held tonight, 7.30pm at Chorley Cricket Club on Sandringham Road. This months talk by Neil Huntley is on woodland plants. Visitors £3 including refreshments. Call 01257 270371.